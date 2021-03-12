Josh Pearson continues to give back even as a pro

A Super Bowl Champ comes home to give back to his community.

Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Josh Pearson spent time today at McNair Junior High talking with students about the importance of hard work and following your dreams.

He could be anywhere enjoying the off season, but he wants to do something that wasn't always done for him.

"The reason I always do it is because we didn't have too many people come back and speak to us, so me speaking to the kids, just seeing their smiles, so that's why I do it," Pearson said. "Just another way to give back to the community."

The students made sure Pearson didn't leave empty handed, he was awarded a plague as a thank you.