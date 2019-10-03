Clear

Jordyn Peters proud of his alma mater

Muscle Shoals undefeated, and former Trojan star Jordyn Peters is keeping up.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn DB, Jordyn Peters, is busy playing for his undefeated Tiger team, but he can't help but notice his high school team, Muscle Shoals. The Trojans are undefeated too. Jordyn's brother, Jacob, had an interception against rival Florence this year. Jordyn even got to be on FaceTime with his Mom for the play! 

