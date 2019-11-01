Jordan road extension opens in Madison County

The Jordan road extension is finally open to traffic in Madison county after the project got started about 2 years ago. It will give a drivers a safer way to connect from Highway 72 to Ryland Pike and Jordan road.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says the road was built exclusively by county workers which saved them a tremendous amount of money, and cut the cost of the project at least in half.

Sharon Gayden lives near the road and says she was happy to hear the Jordan Road extension was opened Friday.

"With this extension opening up, its going to be much safer for everyone to travel now," she said.

With the road opening, the county is eliminating the left turn off Highway 72 onto Ryland Pike, and the left turn back onto Hiighway 72 from the road.

Hill said his district spent less than $300,000 on the project but it was worth it..

"We know we have a safer road, and we are excited to open it today," he said.

Hill wasn't the only one who told us wrecks were a major concern with the Ryland Pike intersection.

“There have been lots of wrecks there. People not watching what they are doing," said Bobby Wilson who works nearby.

Although the work took some time, it everyone thinks it will pay off in the long run.

“It took a longtime, but it will pay off in the long run. 72 is kind of a dangerous road but this right here will help people," Wilson added.

Hill told us the next project on the list for the area is safety improvements for Ryland Pike. The commission approved a project to add 3 foot shoulders and guardrails.That project is expected to start next month.