Huntsville's Jordan Road extension project almost complete

We're in the home stretch of a Madison County road project. Jordan Road will soon extend to Highway 72 East.

The road was expected to open late last year, but rain slowed it down. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said there will be a vote at Wednesday's commission meeting. After that, the project can be completed.

Hill said many questions have surrounded the Jordan Road extension in recent months.

"Some people say, 'What's going on? Have you stopped what's progress?'" he said.

Now, the project will make the drive along the road safer.

"The left turns are the deadly turns on 72 onto Ryland Pike. Traffic is moving in such a high rate of speed," Hill said.

Ryland Pike currently intersects with Highway 72 East, and Hill said once the project is completed, drivers won't be able to make left turns on or off of the road.

"We knew this was a project that would do a lot of good in the community. We could eliminate left turns, and this is what the project would do," he said.

Hill said the Alabama Department of Transportation approved a permit so the county can bring in contractors to connect Jordan Road to the state road. Now, in the final part of the project, crews will add drainage grates and pavement. They will also redo the median in both areas so drivers can learn the new traffic pattern.

Hill said he expects the project to be finished by the middle of June. He said that's as long as the weather stays dry so they can pave the road.