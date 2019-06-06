Jordan Beck makes draft dreams come true

Jordan Beck worked year-round for most of his teenage years prepping to be the best baseball player he could be.
His hard work paid off Wednesday, the Hazel Green grad was drafted in the 14th round by the Boston Red Sox.
