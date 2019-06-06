Clear

Jordan Beck makes draft dreams come true

The former Hazel Green Trojan got drafted by the Boston Redsox

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jordan Beck worked year-round for most of his teenage years prepping to be the best baseball player he could be. 

His hard work paid off Wednesday, the Hazel Green grad was drafted in the 14th round by the Boston Red Sox. 

