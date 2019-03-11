New development causing flooding for Jones Valley homeowners

Homeowners on Wind River Circle in Jones Valley say runoff from Tea Garden Road to the north, is damaging their properties.

People said when a heavy rain comes, water comes rushing down from a new development up the street. It clogs the storm drains with debris and litters the properties on Wind River Circle.

"We now have an enormous amount of runoff that's coming through my backyard and other backyards," said Guy Collins, who lives on Wind River Circle.

Collins said this is the third time something like this has happened, and he and his neighbors have voiced their concerns to the city.

"We're just very concerned about this and we want to work with the city to get this drainage issue resolved as soon as possible," said Collins.

On Monday, crews with the City of Huntsville were working to unclog the drains. Collins said the water flooded a part of his house, and it's taken more than a day to clean up all the leaves and limbs in his yard.

"I've had a little bit of water in my house and some in my garage, when all the leaves clogged up my drain," said Collins.

WAAY 31 reached out to the engineering company heading the development, StrattaNova. The company said it's aware of the problems, and it's working on a solution.

Collins said he just wants his cul-de-sac to stay dry during the next deluge.

"We're just very concerned about the way things are trending, and we're not exactly sure what has changed in terms of the drainage," said Collins.