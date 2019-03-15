Jones Valley homeowners getting a fix for drainage issues

Help is finally on the way for some Jones Valley homeowners whose properties turn to raging creeks in a hard rain.

They live in a neighborhood just east of Bailey Cove Road. Homeowners say water pours down from Tea Garden Road, and storm drains get clogged with massive amounts of debris. They say this floods properties on Smoke Rise Road and Wind River Circle.

They reached out to WAAY 31 when they couldn't get help. Homeowners said the storm drains are failing, and city engineers have removed large amounts of leaves and limbs.

"The worst runoff I've seen in 24 years," said Brent Beason, who lives on Smoke Rise Road.

Now, the city of Huntsville is working with homeowners to create a plan. Beason said clogged drains and heavy amounts of rain are damaging his property.

"When it first starts raining, you don't see the flood and then, pretty soon, here comes the water. It's like a stream, almost a waterfall," said Robert Scudamore, who lives on Wind River Circle.

Scudamore said the drains on his street get clogged with debris and anything washed down from Tea Garden Road.

"The entrance is not sufficient to grab all the water, it just runs right on by us," said Scudamore.

Beason said it takes hours to clean up the damage.

"I have to keep all the debris that washes and clogs and diverts the system clear on several acres or it floods the back of my house," said Beason.

Neighbors said they did find a collapsed pipe in a storm drain on Tea Garden Road. The city confirms the collapse, and city engineers were sent to survey the neighborhood on Thursday.

They have two options: an open drainage flume to catch the excess water when drains get full, or installing a new pipe under the storm drain. Neighbors say if it rains heavy before a new fix, they'll have the same problem all over again.

"It floods, and it's over ankle deep," said Scudamore.