Jonathan’s Grille restaurant, sports bar opening in Madison

Madison soon will be home to another new restaurant.

Officials gathered Thursday to talk about the arrival of Nashville-based sports bar Jonathan’s Grille in Town Madison near the new avid hotel.

The restaurant should open later in 2021. A second location, set for Clift Farm, is slated to open in July 2021.

More than 120 new jobs are expected to be created by the two restaurants.

According to a news release, “Jonathan’s Grille is a family-owned, upscale sports bar and prides itself on providing exceptional customer experiences through high quality food and service. With a bar area lined over 50 TV's, you won't miss a second of any game. In addition, each location has a restaurant area providing a comfortable, yet upscale setting for any group of family and friends of all ages.”

"I think Madison is booming, but the whole area is booming. you know, with the partnership between Madison, City of Huntsville, and Madison County, there's just a lot of jobs coming to the area," said Steve Smith, Madison City Administrator.

Smith said he hopes bringing new restaurants and hotels into the area means more people will come to stay, eat and spend money.