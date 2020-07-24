Johnson Legacy Center in Huntsville almost complete with construction

The new Johnson Legacy Center in North Huntsville is almost complete.

The $5.3 million project is turning the former J.O. Johnson High School into a fitness center and community hub for both Millennials and senior citizens. The center will hold an indoor rock climbing wall, an exercising room with lots of equipment, workout rooms, locker rooms, a volleyball court and meeting spaces.

This is the first Huntsville recreation center with an indoor rock climbing wall attached.

City leaders also explained they plan to add more features to the Johnson Legacy Center.

"Once the building next to us goes down, we'll be opening up more training facilities for the police officers in another location. This neighborhood will integrate a beautiful rec center and beautiful community center," said Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith.

Leaders anticipate the center to open in early August. There will be a membership fee in order for people to utilize the services in the building.