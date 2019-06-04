John Stallworth preps for last charity golf outing

It's the last tee time for the John Stallworth Charity Golf Tournament in Huntsville.

"I think about the students we've been able to help, and it feels me with joy we've been able to do that," Stallworth said.

For nearly two decades, the four-time Super Bowl champ has put on this event raising more than $550,000 in scholarships for deserving students.

"It means a lot to us," Stallworth said.

The Alabama A&M receiver says he's going to try to hold back his emotions next Friday, June 14, at the course.

"They're bets going around saying I won't. We'll see how it works out," he said.

Though the golf part of the Stallworth Foundation is over after next week, Stallworth says he's going to continue to help students. When reflecting on how he's helped more than 150 people go to college, he says it's the volunteers, the community and the celebrities, who made it happen.

"I think at the end of the day when all the pieces look back on that, we will collectively say, 'We've done a good job,'" Stallworth said.