John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament date set

A reunion of former professional athletes, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, who gather to raise scholarship funds for deserving students will celebrate its 17th edition this June in Huntsville.

The annual John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 14 at Hampton Cove, preceded by the pairings party and auction on Thursday, June 13 at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

Stallworth, the former Alabama A&M and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and long-time businessman in Huntsville, established a foundation that has assisted more than $550,000 in scholarships to assist numerous students with their college education, most of them at Stallworth’s alma mater.

This will be the final year of Stallworth’s golf tournament – but he quickly stresses that it’s not the end of the journey.

“Through the Foundation, we’re still going to assist students and keep our work alive,” Stallworth said. “We’re simply going to be looking toward other avenues and other events.

The roster of those who have committed to play in the tournament promises to make this a memorable event.

Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward, who has gained off-field renown for his “Dancing With The Stars” win and other television work, will return, as well Hall of Famer Mel Blount, a fixture at the event since its inception. Others from the 1970s Steelers dynasty, like Donnie Shell and John Banasak, will participate.

Former University of Alabama and Miami Dolphins center Dwight Stephenson and ex-Buffalo receiver Andre Reed, also in the Hall of Fame, have committed as well.

The festivities begin with a pairings party at the Huntsville Botanical Garden on June 13 that is open to sponsors, players and the general public. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple. There is no walk-up admission.

Spots in the tournament are available for $1,000 for a foursome, $250 for individuals. Deadline for registration is May 25. Players may register online at johnstallworth.com or contact the Foundation office at 256-536-8050.

About John Stallworth: A 14-year veteran of the NFL, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He played on four Super Bowl-winning teams and retired as the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions. The former Alabama A&M player is a business and community leader in Huntsville.

About the John Stallworth Foundation: The John Stallworth Foundation (JSF) was created in 1980 by John and Flo Stallworth, to provide merit-based scholarships to deserving students attending their alma mater, Alabama A&M University.

It assists academically gifted, deserving students from diverse economic circumstances. Many of these students do not have the financial means to attend college and are often denied the opportunity to develop their full potential. To help alleviate these crippling financial obstacles, the JSF awards scholarships annually to students attending universities located in the state of Alabama.