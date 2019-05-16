John Shulman comes to Huntsville from Chattanooga. The former UTC Mocs Head Coach says he's grateful for the opportunity to coach the Chargers.
Related Content
- John Shulman introduced as UAH Men's Basketball Coach
- UAH head basketball coach leaving Huntsville for Lipscomb University
- UAH Men's and Women's basketball tops Delta State
- UAH Men's Basketball talk heading to the DII Tourney
- Alabama A&M hires new men's basketball coach
- UAH Women's Basketball Embracing Three Team Mottoes
- UAH president retiring
- UAH climatologists receive grant
- Vols hire Kim English as assistant men's basketball coach
- University of Alabama in Huntsville names new men's basketball coach
Scroll for more content...