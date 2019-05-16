Clear

John Shulman introduced as UAH Men's Basketball Coach

Shulman addresses Charger fans Wednesday at Spraggins Hall.

John Shulman comes to Huntsville from Chattanooga. The former UTC Mocs Head Coach says he's grateful for the opportunity to coach the Chargers. 

