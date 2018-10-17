John Petty ready for big role at Bama

With Collin Sexton gone, Alabama Head Basketball Coach Avery Johnson is hoping for more versatility for his Tide offense.

Johnson said Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, he wants more players to get their hands on the ball, making the team harder to scout.

Two local guys will have a chance to be a huge part of the Bama attack. Sophomore John Petty, who is a Jemison grad, and 17-year-old Kira Lewis, who played at Hazel Green, are being prepped for big roles for Bama basketball.

Johnson says he wants Petty to be a better shooter on the road.

"There are two different extremes, Petty shot the ball incredibly well at home, but not on the road," Johnson said. "But he really improved on that this summer. He embraced the idea of getting his body stronger."

Alabama tips off the season November 6 against Coach Johnson's Alma Mater, Southern University.