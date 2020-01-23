John Petty Jr. hits 1000 point milestone

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) - John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Alabama to a 77-62 win at Vanderbilt. Petty Jr., also hit his 1,000 career points mark. Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson Tide, who had four scorers in double figures. Vanderbilt suffered its 23rd straight SEC loss, the second-longest skid in conference history. The Commodores fell to 0-4 since losing the SEC’s leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, to a likely season-ending right foot injury.
