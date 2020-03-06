Clear

John Petty Jr cleared to play

Huntsville Native ready to be back on court for Alabama.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:08 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Alabama has their final game Saturday on the road at Missouri. Huntsville native, John Petty Jr, has missed the past two games for the Tide. Alabama, missing one of their top guards. Petty hyper-extended his elbow, and was out against South Carolina, and against Texas A&M where Alabama lost at home. 

He said he's getting his range back, and is ready to hit the court again Saturday. 

