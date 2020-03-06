Alabama has their final game Saturday on the road at Missouri. Huntsville native, John Petty Jr, has missed the past two games for the Tide. Alabama, missing one of their top guards. Petty hyper-extended his elbow, and was out against South Carolina, and against Texas A&M where Alabama lost at home.
He said he's getting his range back, and is ready to hit the court again Saturday.
Related Content
- John Petty Jr cleared to play
- John Petty Jr. hits 1000 point milestone
- Alabama’s John Petty Jr. named Co-SEC men’s basketball Player of the Week
- John Petty invited to 2018 Nike Skills Academy
- John Petty ready for big role at Bama
- Sexton, Petty rally Alabama past Mercer 80-79
- Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
- Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83
- Hall of fame coach Danny Petty celebrates his retirement
- Huntsville's Petty scores 27, Alabama holds off No. 17 Auburn 76-71
Scroll for more content...