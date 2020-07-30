John Lewis honored in Huntsville with projection display, candlelight vigil

As John Lewis was laid to rest in his adopted home of Georgia, people in his home state of Alabama also took time to remember the life and work of the Civil Rights icon.

A couple dozen people gathered along Church Street at the bottom of the hill leading to Huntsville City Hall. As images of the late Lewis projected onto the side of the building they held plastic candles and spoke about the legacy that Lewis left.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance helped project images of the late John Lewis on the side of Huntsville City Hall as a way to honor the Civil Rights icon who was laid to rest on July 30, 2020.

A rendering of a Black Lives Matter mural designed for Huntsville was projected onto the side of Huntsville City Hall on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

"I think the enduring message that John Lewis leaves us is that love is the most powerful force in the universe and we have to harness love in ways that will foster change and that will help people to achieve freedom and justice and healing, something that we all need," said David Person, a member of the Rosa Parks Day Committee.

The event was organized by the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance along with Catherine Hereford, the daughter of Sonnie Hereford who was the first African-American student to integrate Huntsville City Schools.

Along with projections of Lewis, the group also showed images of a proposed Black Lives Matter mural designed by artist Renzie Wilson. He said he's working with Allison Dillon-Jauken, the director of the Huntsville Arts Council, to make the project a reality.