John Hunt Park vaccine clinic reopens

Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park reopens Wednesday.

The clinic reopens after moving to the Fever & Flu Clinic because of low demand in June. With cases surging, health leaders want to vaccinate more people and have more space to do so.

Masks are required and you must bring a photo I.D. to get vaccinated.

People who got their first dose at the Fever & Flu clinic will get their second at John Hunt Park.

The clinic is open Monday & Wednesday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, click HERE. Walk-ins are also accepted.