Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

John Hunt Park vaccine clinic reopens

The clinic moved to the Fever & Flu Clinic in June because of low demand. As cases surge, Huntsville Hospital is hoping to get more people vaccinated.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 5:42 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park reopens Wednesday.

The clinic reopens after moving to the Fever & Flu Clinic because of low demand in June. With cases surging, health leaders want to vaccinate more people and have more space to do so.

Masks are required and you must bring a photo I.D. to get vaccinated.

People who got their first dose at the Fever & Flu clinic will get their second at John Hunt Park.

The clinic is open Monday & Wednesday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, click HERE. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events