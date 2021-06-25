John Hunt Park vaccine clinic moving to Fever and Flu clinic on Governors

Long vaccination lines are over at John Hunt Park.

The demand for vaccines at Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic has dropped. Starting on Tuesday, the clinic will move to the Fever and Flu clinic.

Tracy Doughty, Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital, said they planned to be at John Hunt Park for a little longer, but the facility is no longer needed.

"Early on our goal was to have an area where we could do a ton of vaccines," said Doughty.

During the peak of vaccinations, John Hunt Park vaccinated nearly 2,000 thousand people per day. Now, the clinic is vaccinating 400 to 500 people per day.

"More Alabamians need the vaccine, of course," said Doughty. "We need to have more vaccines, were one of the bottom two in the United States."

Harry Fox got his second dose of the vaccine at John Hunt Park on Friday. Fox said two weeks ago the clinic was filled.

"We waited for about an hour and a half," said Fox. "The parking lot was packed and large lines."

Friday, the clinic operating much slower, but Fox said he thinks that's a good sign.

"The demand has decreased so they got that initial influx of folks through," said Fox.

Doughty said besides low demand for the vaccine, the location change came for a few reasons.

"One, give the city their building back because they have events scheduled and things going on there for the summer, and two, it gives us the chance to be closer to campus," said Doughty.

Doughty said the Fever and Flu Clinic typically does COVID-19 testing. Now, few people are coming in to get tested. Doughty said most people that are coming in to get tested for COVID-19 are doing so for international travel guidelines.

Less COVID-19 testing means the Fever and Flu Clinic can handle administering vaccines as well.

Starting on Tuesday, June 29, first dose vaccines will be given at the Fever and Flu Clinic. Second dose vaccines will be administered at John Hunt Park until July 9.