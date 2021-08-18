John Hunt Park location officially re-opens, many eager to get Covid booster shot

Wednesday was the first day Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park opened their doors in nearly two months.

The clinic was moved to the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive back in June due to a decrease in demand.

One of the reasons they moved the clinic back to John Hunt Park was convenience. Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital president and COO, believes once more people find out they've moved back to John Hunt - demand will continue to go up

Starting Monday the clinic will also begin offering the third dose booster to the eligible people who are immunocompromised. Doughty says that, mixed with the possibility of full FDA approval of the vaccine, will also likely bring demand up

"We do think they'll be a bump in the number of people who want just the Covid vaccine, their first dose," Doughty said.

"We think probably we're just a couple months from getting the 'EA' lifted and this being a regular vaccine which we'll see a bump in the number of people who would want the vaccine as well," he said.

People WAAY 31 spoke to told me the convenient location of this clinic is mostly why they are excited to have it back open. They said they also believe the location will help bring vaccination rates up.

"I think so I really do, my husband and I came and got our first two and we're coming back down here to get our third one," Susan Allen, who visited the clinic Wednesday, said.

At least a dozen people came Wednesday asking about the booster shot and ready to get that third dose. Even those who aren't eligible just yet for that booster say they'll be ready to get it once it's offered to them.

"I'm ready, I'm glad to do it," Tina Sayers, who visited the clinic said.

Tina and her husband Fred Sayers where just to two people at Huntsville Hospitals vaccine clinic Wednesday ready for their third dose.

"She's having chemo treatment so she's got a note from the doctor saying she can get it, so she can get it Monday," Fred Sayers, said.

The Sayers say they're following health officials orders every step of the way - o as soon they heard health officials endorse a third shot they wanted it as soon as she could.

"We're going to take every precaution we can, wear a mask when we need too. I was eager I want to do it I want to do everything to help me and help other people," The Sayers said.

The clinic is only administering first and second doses. They are accepting walk ins as well as appointments they're opened Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Only immunocompromised people will be eligible to get that third dose booster at the vaccine clinic here at John Hunt starting Monday. Everyone else will have to wait until next month.