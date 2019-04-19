John Cole Norris commits to Roane State Community College

Huntsville High senior basketball player, John Cole Norris, announced Friday, he's officially committed to play at Roane State Community College next year.

Norris was a key player in the Panthers state title run this past season. Huntsville beat Sparkman in the 7A Area Tournament, their first area title since 1988.

Norris and the Panthers would continue to shock people by beating Thompson in the first round of the state tournament.

Norris scored 22 points in the Panthers season-ending game against Hoover, and now he's taking his talents to Roane State to continue his basketball career.

Congrats John Cole!