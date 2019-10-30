Joey Gatewood Leaves Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn backup quarterback Joey Gatewood has left the team and plans to transfer.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday Gatewood opted to enter the NCAA's transfer portal to give himself more time to find a school to compete for a starting job. Malzahn says Gatewood informed him of his decision before Tuesday's practice.

No. 11 Auburn hosts Mississippi Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound redshirt freshman lost a battle for the starting job to freshman Bo Nix. Gatewood is a former four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida.

He has played in seven games and been used at times as a Wildcat quarterback, running for 148 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for a fourth score.

Former minor league baseball player Cord Sandberg will move up to second-team. Sandberg has only attempted one pass in his two seasons. Walk-on Will Appleton will be the third-teamer.