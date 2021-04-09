Joe Wheeler State Park hosts vaccine clinic

Lauderdale County put it's second drive thru vaccination clinic in motion on Friday.

Ema officials along with NAMC partnered up to start two vaccination drive thru clinics this week. The first clinic is at Cornerstone Church of Christ on Highway 20 in Florence. The second location is at Joe Wheeler state Park. It's set up in the first boat ramp parking lot you come upon.

"This was the easiest thing I've ever been through," said Lori Thomson, who drove over from Madison County to get her shot at Joe Wheeler.

Thomson said there was virtually no wait for her to get her Pfizer vaccination. She said she's had issues trying to get the vaccine in Madison County.

"Madison County never has anything open," said Thomson.

Suzanne Warren also got her vaccine shot at Joe Wheeler.

"It was super easy. We saw the announcement on facebook this morning and were headed to Florence so we swung through and didn't even have to wait," said Warren. "I think it's very important because I got on the website to try and find a place it was very difficult to find a place that had open appointments so being able to do this on my day off is really a blessing."

For Thomson she encourages everyone to make the drive to either the clinic at Joe Wheeler or the county's other clinic at Cornerstone Church of Christ in Florence.

"Take the drive. It's a great drive. It's so easy to just pull up and you don't even have to get out of the car," said Thomson.

These clinics will be open next week to give out more vaccinations in Rogersville and Florence.