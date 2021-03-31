Joe Hollis ready to work as North Jackson's head football coach

North Jackson Football has a new leader for the second time in three, years but the Chiefs head coach is very familiar with the team.

Longtime assistant Joe Hollis takes over the 4A program, replacing Chandler Tygard.

Hollis said Stevenson is home to his family. He's looking forward to keeping tradition and installing new ways for the Chiefs to find success this season.

To put it simply, Hollis said this is a dream job because North Jackson county is football country at it's best.

"Friday night's gives them a place to come together. Other than church, Friday nights everybody comes together and gets to catch up," Hollis said. "We want to do the best that we can to put a product on the field that they're all proud of."



Hollis added he's looking forward to being the tough, hard nose football team.

Hollis said that's how he grew up playing, and he knows the kids are excited for 2021.