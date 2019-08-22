Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville could get facelift

Right now, Joe Davis stadium is all fenced up with barbed wired on top of the fence to keep homeless people from staying in the stadium. The plan presented to the Huntsville City Council Thursday night calls for roughly $8 million in renovations paid for by the city.

The city had been trying to find a developer who would take over the property and build a multi-use venue, but that didn't come together. Now, the plan is to renovate the stadium themselves. The renderings showed at the city council meeting show a soccer field, but one city officials told WAAY 31 the updated stadium could be used for any sport needing a field of that size, "bring it back to its roots, which was always a multi-use athletic facility. Obviously, it was primarily baseball, but there's a lot of folks in Huntsville that played their high school football in that stadium a few times, so really the idea is to take it back to what it was designed for," said Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton.

The city told WAAY 31 there is not enough room in the budget for this coming fiscal year to tackle the renovation, but if the city council decides to move forward with this plan they would be able to budget money for the renovation.

All of the city council members liked this idea at the meeting Thursday night. Now, the city council will need to approve architectural plans for the renovation before the project can go out to contractors to bid on it.