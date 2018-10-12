Homeless breaking into Joe Davis Stadium

The Joe Davis Stadium has been abandoned for years, awaiting an inevitable demolition. For now, the City of Huntsville is having a hard time keeping unwanted guests out of the stadium, who are causing damage. It once was home to a roaring crowd, peanuts, crackerjacks and baseball.

"Now it's a ghost town, you go by and it's just sad, you go to the movies and you don't hear the crowd," Huntsville resident Janette Ferguson said.

Ferguson grew up going to Joe Davis Stadium to watch the Huntsville Stars. The 30-year-old stadium hasn't seen a pitch in years and now the Huntsville Police Department tells WAAY31 homeless people are breaking into the fences and destroying the stadium. It's a problem they have had before and it doesn't seem to be going away.

"I'm not so proud of that, because if you look at Huntsville, you don't see ruin... You see growth," Ferguson said.

Homeless people are entering the stadium after making cuts in the fence, and when police are able to locate it and lock it, they just make another one cut somewhere else along a different fence. Huntsville Police say they are constantly keeping eyes on the stadium, especially after people in the community have complained about the break-ins.

"We are aware it is a problem, we have had multiple complaints on it," Sergeant Tony McElyea said. "We are patrolling that Joe Davis Stadium on all three shifts to make sure that we alleviate the problem."

For Ferguson, the stadium is a symbol of Huntsville.

"The community rallied there, I mean, it was just a community thing."

The City plans to eventually demolish the decaying stadium and after hearing of it being abused, Ferguson is losing the connection she once had.

"The memories fade, just like the stadiums fading, the memories are fading," she said.

Huntsville Police tell WAAY31 they will continue to monitor the stadium and are concerned the problem could become worse during the winter.