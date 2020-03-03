Clear
Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Alabama

MGN Online
Joe Biden (MGN Online)

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Alabama.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:04 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 7:12 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Alabama.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

