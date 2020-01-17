Clear

Jobs: Rocket City Trash Pandas looking for 30 game-day workers

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are holding a job fair Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bob Jones High School cafeteria, 650 Hughes Road in Madison.

According to a news release, the Trash Pandas will be hiring for more than 30 game-day positions such as ticket takers, ushers, servers, bartenders, vendors / hawkers, concessionaires, warehouse, cooks, housekeeping, production room, camera operator, concessions stocker, parking lot attendants, promo team member, game-day runner and more.

Candidates are urged to bring a completed application, which you can find here, to the job fair.

Anyone looking for an Internship can also interview at the job fair and are encouraged to bring resumes. Representatives of the Trash Pandas will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

