Skilled to Work: Job fair aims to bring veterans, military spouses into workforce

With the Global Force Symposium and Exposition right around the corner, veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses looking for work are encouraged to dust off their resumes.

Part of the symposium, which starts on Tuesday, March 26, involves a career fair aimed at supporting this group, called "Warriors to the Workforce."

44 companies and organizations will be on hand to help job seekers land a position for which they feel best suited.

According to the Veteran Job Retention Survey, which was conducted jointly by VetAdvisor and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families, 43.88 percent of respondents said they were in their first job for less than a year.

Paulette Richer, former Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and current Chief Programs Officer for Still Serving Veterans, told WAAY 31 that one of the goals of the job fair is to tackle that issue head on.

“We believe if we help veterans ask the question about what do you want to do with your life, not just what kind of job you want to pay your bills, that we get a much better response,” said Richer.

To learn more about the job fair and to register, click here.