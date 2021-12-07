Jimmy Spencer's upcoming triple capital murder trial could be delayed, again

Accused triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer will undergo IQ testing while inside prison Friday, WAAY 31 has learned.

Spencer was out on parole in 2018 when the murders happened. The case sparked statewide changes to the parole system and national media attention.

Spencer’s accused of the murders of 7-year-old Colton Lee; Lee's great-grandmother, Marie Martin; and Martin's neighbor, Martha Reliford while he was out on parole.

Waay 31 cameras were the only media outlet covering the important hearing Tuesday in Guntersville.

The judge reviewing a long list of pretrial motions from the defense including a request for change in venue for the jury trial. Spence's defense hired a polling company to conduct survey's with residents in Marshall County and that survey found 70% of the people in the survey already feel like Spencer is guilty and that same percentage say they have extensive knowledge of the case due to pretrial media coverage.

Spencer appeared via Zoom for the hearing. His defense team arguing they will not be able to find enough impartial jurors in Marshall County, but prosecutors said there is not enough evidence.

Dorothy Hayes, one of murder victim Martha Reliford’s sisters said their family does not care if they move the trail.

"That will be fine with me if they move it I don’t feel like we will get justice in Marshall County, I’m not afraid to say it I don’t think we’ll get justice," Hayes said.

The judge is also considering another defense motion to not allow recorded statements Spencer made in court following his arrest. The judge will need to listen to more than 15 hours of recordings before he can rule on that question and that may end up delaying the jury trial currently scheduled for early next month.