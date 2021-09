Attorneys for accused Marshall County killer Jimmy Spencer don't want his alleged victims' families to be able to wear "in memoriam" apparel during his trial.

Spencer's trial is set to begin in January 2022, but his lawyers filed the motion Tuesday asking the judge to forbid the clothing.

The judge has not yet made a decision.

Spencer is accused of killing three people, including a 7-year-old, in 2018 while out on parole.