Jimmy Spencer, charged with 3 Guntersville murders while out on parole, ruled fit to stand trial

A man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in July 2018 has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

The murder trial for Jimmy Spencer begins Jan. 10, 2022, a judge ruled Tuesday morning in Marshall County.

Spencer is charged with killing Colton Lee, 7, his great grandmother, Marie Martin, and Martin's neighbor, Martha Reliford.

Spencer was out on parole at the time of the murders.

WAAY 31’s investigation into the system that allowed his release despite several violent incidents while in prison led to a complete overhaul of the state agency that oversees paroles.

