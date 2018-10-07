WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Jimmy Spencer showed little rehabilitation before being paroled

The WAAY 31 I-team is done going through hundreds of pages of documents from the State, centering around a man with a violent streak who was paroled despite the fact that he was supposed to be serving a life sentence. He now stands accused of murdering three people.

For the last three days WAAY 31's I-team has gone through these documents finding that Jimmy Spencer continued to be a violent man and break the rules while he was in prison for some 30 years.

We've uncovered around 50 disciplinary or behavioral reports on Jimmy Spencer from 1994 to 2018 when he was paroled. Spencer had already served time in the early 80's, and escaped from jail twice. He spent about a year in jail while awaiting his 1990 burglary trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to corrections officials, Spencer escaped from prison in 1993, and that's where these disciplinary reports start. This final round of documents follows Jimmy Spencer's actions from 1994 to 2000.

During this time, Spencer tried to assault two more corrections officers, stabbed two inmates and got into two more fights.

While he was in prison for decades, Spencer assaulted three corrections officers in two separate incidences. He bit one officer in 2002 and tried to swing on two others with a broom in 1999. Spencer got into a total of four fist fights while in prison. In 2005, Spencer stabbed another inmate in the back and in 1996, he stabbed two other inmates.

Spencer himself was stabbed on two different occasions and often said in these documents, he was being threatened by other inmates. He destroyed state property on three occasions.

While in a hearing for one of these offenses, the officer said he became hostile and had to be removed. In four separate reports, Spencer had knives on him or was found with materials to make knives.

In eight separate reports, Spencer disobeyed corrections officers or was insubordinate. He even flooded his jail cell in 2005, because he was mad. Not to mention the numerous times Spencer was found with contraband, ranging from tobacco to inmate-made whiskey.

These documents show that Spencer had little rehabilitation in prison. He was violating rules and remained a violent person until the day he was paroled.