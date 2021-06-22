Jimmy Nave named Whitesburg Christian Academy football coach

The Whitesburg Christian Warriors have found their guy to lead the football team, and really start the football team. The program is only in its second year.

Jimmy Nave is the new guy in charge.

Principal Robby parker said Nave just fit. The longtime head coach brings 27 years of experience to Whitesburg Christian. He's had stops at Tanner, where he won small school coach of the year in 1994, while also spending time at Hazel Green, even Bob Jones where he coached NFL star Reggie Ragland.

Nave went to a Warrior football game last fall, and knew he wanted to get back into coaching. He wanted it to be at Whitesburg.