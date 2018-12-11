Jimmy Dean product recalled after complaints of metal pieces in it

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat and Serve Sausage have been recalled after five complaints of metal pieces being found in it.
The sausage was shipped to Tennessee and distributed elsewhere. The health risk is considered high, and if any consumers have purchased this recalled product, they are urged to return it to the store for a refund or throw it away.
