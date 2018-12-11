Clear

Jimmy Dean product recalled after complaints of metal pieces in it

If any consumers have purchased this recalled sausage, they are urged to return it to the store for a refund or throw it away.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat and Serve Sausage have been recalled after five complaints of metal pieces being found in it.

The sausage was shipped to Tennessee and distributed elsewhere. The health risk is considered high, and if any consumers have purchased this recalled product, they are urged to return it to the store for a refund or throw it away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events