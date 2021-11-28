Jewish community in Huntsville celebrate first night of Hanukkah

Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah and celebrations in North Alabama have already begun.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle came together to light the first candle of the menorah.

This comes after a menorah in from in front of the Chabad of Huntsville was stolen about 2 weeks ago.

It has since been replaced, but because of what happened, Cohen told WAAY-31 it's important to keep spreading the message.

There were probably a hundred or more people, all different denominations, who came to witness the first lighting of the menorah, which signifies the beginning of Hanukkah.

The rabbi who spearheaded the event at Bridge Street Towne Center says just because one bad apple tried to spoil the bunch, does not mean they will prevail and that was shown.

"Because you stole our menorah, because you stole the menorah of the Jewish community, we are now doubling down our efforts in order to spread the message of the menorah further throughout North Alabama, more than any other year than we ever did," said Rabbi Cohen.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen and the Chabad of Huntsville hosted an event Sunday with an even bigger​ menorah, kicking off the first of an 8-day celebration.

"The menorah represents life. The menorah represents light. It represents freedom. It represents joy and happiness, in a place that is dark outside," he said.

5 more menorahs will soon be placed around Huntsville and throughout Madison County.

In addition to the menorah lighting, there was music, crafts, street performers and plenty of Jewish food.

Cohen says he hopes you'll take the time to try to learn more about what this holiday represents.

"Learn about Hanukkah, learn about the message of the menorah, take it personal and make it part of your life," he said.

You can see the menorah at Bridge Street and look at it every night this week after the sun sets.

The Chabad of Huntsville have set up a place where people can donate money to fund the menorah they lost and other events they want to do around the area.

They have a goal of $10,000 and are currently at $8,000 and you can find more here