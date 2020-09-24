Jets refusing to sit idle

Emmanual Sanders enjoys every time he steps on the field, no matter who's the opponent.

"We're really happy right now, because with covid going on, you don't know how many games you will have this season," Sanders said.

JamesClemen's schedule change, allows the Jets to sharpen their skills against a Briarwood team, Coach Wade Waldrop calls outstanding.

"I think we can make them better, I know they can make us better," Waldrop said.

"They're like a Vestavia, they're fundamental, they will make tackles, it's going to come down to the mindset of doing everything right every play," Sanders added.

Sure, the Jets are playing for the win, but Waldrop said his team needs to use this week to find consitency.

"We look really good at times, sometimes we don't look great, I attribute that to own inexpereince and it's just learning how to play four quarters of football," Waldrop added.

"We just got to keep working and get better every day."

After Friday's non-region contest, James Clemens has three conference games left.

At 3-2 Waldrop said instead of looking ahead, he's looking to improve Friday.

"Can we match our focus and intensity up, that's kinda where we've not been great this past