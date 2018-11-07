Jets Bowler Strikes a Scholarship

James Clemens isn't only making history in football this year. Today, the Jets had its first ever scholarship signing for a bowler.

Jim Roberts signed his letter of intent today to take his talents to the next level. He'll be attending Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Roberts said he is very excited about being the first James Clemens graduate to receive a bowling scholarship, but he believes he won't be the last.

"I have a bunch of friends coming up that I believe that they're going to get a scholarship just because of how good they are now," Roberts said.

Roberts' family, teammates and friends all came out to celebrate his great achievement.

Jim Roberts started bowling at the age of five with his dad, and hasn't stopped since. Bowling is something his family has bonded over while he's grown up.