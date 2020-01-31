Jesse Owens Museum in Lawrence County offering free passes to teachers

The Jesse Owens Museum is offering free passes in February.

It is to honor Black History Month, as well as the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

Teachers and one guest get to attend for free. They must show a teaching credential.

The museum is in Lawrence County, just off Alabama Highway 157. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-974-3636.