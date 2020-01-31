Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Mastin Lake Road between Lucretia Avenue, Buttrey Drive closed due to house fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jesse Owens Museum in Lawrence County offering free passes to teachers

The special runs through February.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 10:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jesse Owens Museum is offering free passes in February.

It is to honor Black History Month, as well as the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

Teachers and one guest get to attend for free. They must show a teaching credential.

The museum is in Lawrence County, just off Alabama Highway 157. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-974-3636.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events