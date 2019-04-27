Jerraud Powers gives insight on going through the NFL Draft`

Jerraud Powers said he was relieved when he was drafted in 2009.
The Decatur High and Auburn football player says no matter if a player goes in the first or seventh round, success in life is about taking advantage of the opportunities, and making the most of them.
Powers was drafted by the Colts in the 2009 Draft. Indianapolis went the the Super Bowl Powers' rookie year.
