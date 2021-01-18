Jeremy Pruitt, nine others out at Tennessee amid NCAA Investigation

Ten people fired on the Tennessee Football staff today including Rainsville native, Jeremy Pruitt.

This is a result of multiple potential NCAA recruiting violations.

Pruitt spent the past three seasons at the helm of the Vols' football program.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said all NCAA violations happened during Pruitt's tenure.

These violations include Level 1, the most severe, and Level 2 offenses. Pruitt doesn't get any of his buyout since he was fired with cause.

Plowman said as the head coach, it was Pruitt's responsibility to make sure his staff complied with NCAA rules.

"Coach Pruitt hired and was responsible for monitoring all nine employees who were issued termination letters today," Plowman said. "Based on what we know, Coach Pruitt did not promote an atmosphere of compliance, and/or monitor the activities of the coaches and staff who reported to him."



Kevin Steele takes over as acting head coach for the Vols. Steele was hired last week as a defensive assistant after Bryan Harsin didn't retain him on Auburn's staff.

Steele played at Tennessee back in the late '70s, and has coached in Knoxville before.

"He's widely considered a top recruiter," Plowman said. "Coach Steele has deep Volunteer roots, having palyed here and coached here in the past. He will give the support he needs to keep the program moving forward toward success."



Steele isn't the only one from Auburn who switched to a different shade of orange. Big Kat Bryant announced Saturday he committed to Tennessee. A big reason for that, Shelton Felton, who coached Bryant in high school and was Tennessee's outside linebackers coach, but Felton was one of the two assistants fired Monday along with Pruitt.

The other assistant fired was Briar Niedermeyer, the Inside Linebackers Coach.