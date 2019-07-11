Clear
Jeremy Pruitt disciplined for shouting out his Alma Mater

Pruitt congratulated Plainview on winning back-to-back state titles.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alabama state basketball title.

Pruitt tweeted "Congratulations Robi Coker and Plainview High School on back to back State Championships! #2muchblue #PLV" on March 1. The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and the staffer overseeing the football program's Twitter accounts to discuss that particular rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions for his actions.

That was one of three football-related Level III violations Tennessee self-reported in the first six months of 2019. Tennessee also reported one Level III violation each in swimming, men's tennis, track, softball, rowing and women's soccer.

Details were obtained through a public records request.Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt committed a minor NCAA violation earlier this year by tweeting out his congratulations when the high school he attended won an

