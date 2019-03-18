Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek thanks fans for well wishes after cancer revelation

Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy! which airs weekdays from 3 to 4 p.m. on WAAY 31, took to YouTube recently to thank fans for reaching out to him after he announced earlier in March that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Read some of his message here and watch it entirely in the attached video

“Hi everyone, I just want to take a few moments to say thanks to the – believe it or not – hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement. I’ve heard from former contestants – even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get-well card.”