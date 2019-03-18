Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek thanks fans for well wishes after cancer revelation

Read some of his message here and watch it entirely in the attached video

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy! which airs weekdays from 3 to 4 p.m. on WAAY 31, took to YouTube recently to thank fans for reaching out to him after he announced earlier in March that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Read some of his message here and watch it entirely in the attached video

“Hi everyone, I just want to take a few moments to say thanks to the – believe it or not – hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement. I’ve heard from former contestants – even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get-well card.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events