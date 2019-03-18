Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy! which airs weekdays from 3 to 4 p.m. on WAAY 31, took to YouTube recently to thank fans for reaching out to him after he announced earlier in March that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Read some of his message here and watch it entirely in the attached video
“Hi everyone, I just want to take a few moments to say thanks to the – believe it or not – hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement. I’ve heard from former contestants – even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get-well card.”
Related Content
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek thanks fans for well wishes after cancer revelation
- WATCH: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek updates fans following brain surgery
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis
- Make-A-Wish looking for wish granters
- Harvest man wins more than $20K on 'Jeopardy!'
- Trump says Sessions’ DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy
- WAAY 31 is expanding its news times and Jeopardy!
- Programming alert: Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air later tonight
- Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones
- Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars
Scroll for more content...