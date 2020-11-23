Jeopardy! announces interim hosts filling in after death of Alex Trebek

The producers of Jeopardy! announced Monday that the popular game show will continue after the death of beloved long-time host Alex Trebek.

Trebek died earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer.

The show resumes taping on Nov. 30 with interim hosts. Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will be the first.

The final new episode hosted by Alex Trebek will air Jan. 8.

The first episode host by Jennings will air Jan. 11.

You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31.

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020