Jennifer Hudson, soon to be Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect,’ posts selfie of Muscle Shoals visit

Jennifer Hudson is showing some love for Alabama.

Muscle Shoals and FAME Recording Studios, to be specific.

The Oscar-winning actress and singer posted a photo of her outside Fame to Instagram and Twitter on Friday.

“So many great moments! What a journey,” she commented on her photo, which you can see below.

It’s part of her promotion of her new movie “Respect,” in which she plays legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

A 24-year-old Franklin came to Muscle Shoals and FAME in 1967 to record two of her many hits: “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” and “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man.”

Hudson is set to sing both those songs in “Respect” and on the film’s soundtrack.

“Respect” will be released in theaters on Aug. 13.

See Hudon's photo and the movie's full trailer below. Visit the film's Facebook page HERE