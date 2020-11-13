Jenna Walker ready to go to WKU

If you know Priceville Women's Basketball you know Jenna Walker, and if you know Jenna Walker, she's been repping Western Kentucky for a long time.

Now she made it official with the Hilltoppers and can join her basketball fam in Kentucky.

Walker didn't have to step on WKU'S campus to know she wanted to be a Hilltopper.

All it took was a phone call with head coach Greg Collins."

"Mom I know that's the place I want to play," Jenna said.

Collins says he wanted Jenna to join the Lady Toppers because of her basketball IQ and character.

And basketball in Kentucky isn't hard to sell to any athlete.

"When your born in Kentucky you may get a basketball before you get a baby bottle," Collins said. "She has that understanding and that comes from her mom and dad."

Jenna's mom is one of her high school coaches.

"I believe the 11th commandment would probably be Jenna Walker will be a coach," Collins said.

"When people ask we when I was little, what are you going to be when you get older, I would always say coach," Jenna added. "In reality I wanted to play for my mom."

That worked out for her. Jenna is Priceville's all-time assists leader.

"Now I get to play D1," Jenna said.

While her closest friends and family watched her sign the dotted line...Jenna gave out Hilltopper shirts. This goes back to what Coach Collins said about the senior having good character.

She wants to bring her people with her on her college basketball journey.

"I wanted to give a place of my new home to the town who made me," Jenna said.