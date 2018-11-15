Clear
Jemison track star takes talents to "The Swamp"

Tyler Davis signs track and field scholarship with University of Florida

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jemison Senior, Tyler Davis, picked the University of Florida over University of Houston today in front of his school and family. He gave the crowd a big 'chomp, chomp' after signing his national letter of intent.

Davis says he doesn't mind the heat and is looking foward to running for the Gators. He's running the 100 and 200 meter, plus says he will run realy and anything he's asked to. Davis says h picked Florida over Houston because it felt like home.

"As soon as I stepped on the track there I said I've got to join this... I just had to come," Davis said.

He thanked his coaches including Coach Burns, who Davis said gave him pizza once at practice! 

