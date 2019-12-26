Clear

Jemison handles business against Anniston

Jags improve to 13-1.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jemsion Jags controlled their Thursday night game agianst Anniston during the Huntsville City Classic. 

Jemison won 59-38. Jemsion led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter.

Next up for the Jags is Austin. 

