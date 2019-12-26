Jemsion Jags controlled their Thursday night game agianst Anniston during the Huntsville City Classic.
Jemison won 59-38. Jemsion led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter.
Next up for the Jags is Austin.
Related Content
- Jemison handles business against Anniston
- Jemison High evacuated after bomb threat
- No charges filed against Jemison High teacher
- Student hospitalized after fight at Jemison High
- Lee wins over Jemison in a thriller
- Jemison parents want to provide input on next principal
- Jemison student hospitalized after fight sues campus security officer
- Jemison High School student hospitalized after car wreck
- Jemison track star takes talents to "The Swamp"
- Family, friends, more mourning death of Jemison High teacher
Scroll for more content...