Jemison advances in Area 16 Tournament

Jemison beat Buckhorn to keep moving on in post-season play.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:59 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mae Jemison is hosting the 6A Area 16 Tournament. 

Tuesday night they beat Buckhorn 61-49, advancing to the championship game.

