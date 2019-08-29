Jemison High School students, parents concerned raw hamburger was served for lunch

Students and parents are concerned a raw hamburger was served for lunch at Jemison High School on Wednesday. Parents told us their kids said the meat was cold and they didn't think it was safe to eat.

Alexis Coria, a Jemison High school student, said his Wednesday lunch was anything but appealing.

"Pink and brown. It was pretty bad. It's wet. It drips a lot. It makes your bun soggy," he said.

That's how he described the hamburger he was served. Pictures of the burgers are making their way around social media.

WAAY 31 asked Keith Ward, a Huntsville City Schools spokesman, about the burger. He said the burger is a, "fully-cooked, char-broiled beef steak burger."

Students said that name doesn't sound like what they were served.

"It should be named something else in my opinion," Coria said.

Ward said because it's heat and serve, nothing is raw, but students we talked to insisted it was.

"I'm pretty sure red meat isn't that safe at all," Coria said.

WAAY 31 asked why the hamburger in the picture is three different colors. Ward said it's because two other patties overlapped on that patty, causing discoloration.

WAAY 31 reached out to the school board member, Michelle Watkins, who serves the Jemison community. She said when she saw the picture, she worked to find out why the burger was served to students. Watkins explained the food wasn't prepared according to direction and the problem should be corrected.

Watkins said the child nutrition program supervisor stopped by Jemison on Thursday and reviewed with lunch room staff proper instructions to prepare food.

"Today was actually better. Baked chicken, definitely better for sure," Coria said.