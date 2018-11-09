Jemison High School student hospitalized after car wreck

A Jemison High School student is fighting for his life in a hospital, after a wreck Friday morning on Pulaski Pike near Sparkman Drive, about 2 miles from the school. Huntsville Police say the slick roads may have caused the crash.
The 17-year-old student was driving to a Jemison High School band performed for homeless veterans when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was the only one in the car when the wreck happened, according to police. Huntsville Fire and Rescue helped free the teen from the car.
